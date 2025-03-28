Q3 EPS Estimates for Journey Medical Boosted by Roth Capital

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Journey Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Journey Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Journey Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 132.10%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DERM stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Journey Medical has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Claude Maraoui sold 49,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $246,847.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,003,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,766.47. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,831 shares of company stock worth $536,622. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Journey Medical during the 4th quarter worth $6,747,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Journey Medical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Journey Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Journey Medical by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

