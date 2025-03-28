Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.1 %

IAS opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,073.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,476.50. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

