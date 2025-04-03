Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 917,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LOECF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 15,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,565. Logan Energy has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Logan Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.