Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 917,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.
Logan Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LOECF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 15,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,565. Logan Energy has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.
Logan Energy Company Profile
