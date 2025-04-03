Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,952.0 days.

GRGSF stock remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Grieg Seafood ASA has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.06.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

