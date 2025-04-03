Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,952.0 days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance
GRGSF stock remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Grieg Seafood ASA has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.06.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
