Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.81 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $83.81 million and $35,421.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded flat against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $57,459.75 or 0.57558406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 1,459 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

