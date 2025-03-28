Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe Sells 71,429 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,590.02. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 7.6 %

RIVN stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 109.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 118,237 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,012 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

