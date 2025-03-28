Roth Capital Expects Lower Earnings for Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

