Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of Rumble Q1 Earnings

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rumble in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rumble’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Rumble Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RUM stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Rumble has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rumble by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 6,828,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $51,213,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,575. This represents a 99.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Milnes sold 24,978,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,336,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,675. The trade was a 99.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,104,017 shares of company stock worth $308,280,128 in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

