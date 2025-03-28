Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $730.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 17,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $139,454.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,031,476 shares in the company, valued at $16,272,122.76. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,240,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,754,000 in the last 90 days. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

