Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -778,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is -1,700,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERIC

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.