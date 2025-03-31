JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 623,089 Shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,735,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $305,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPE. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SNPE opened at $50.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

