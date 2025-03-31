Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $886,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Okta by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Okta by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Okta by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,437. This represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,197 shares of company stock valued at $70,662,533 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -308.54, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

