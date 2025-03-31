Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,717,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $284,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock opened at $157.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.74 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

