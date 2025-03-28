Short Interest in LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Decreases By 82.6%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LiveWorld Price Performance

LiveWorld stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,663. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. LiveWorld has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.20.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWorld had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

