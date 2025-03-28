Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in March

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNGPF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Man Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Man Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Man Group Price Performance

About Man Group

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

