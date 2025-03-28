Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of PIE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,629. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
