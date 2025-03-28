Steve Gunning Purchases 267 Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Gunning purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,619 ($33.91) per share, with a total value of £6,992.73 ($9,053.25).

Halma Price Performance

Shares of LON:HLMA traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,624 ($33.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,012,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,592. Halma plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,143 ($27.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.06). The stock has a market cap of £9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,824.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,687.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halma to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.66) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,450 ($31.72) to GBX 2,700 ($34.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,587.50 ($33.50).

Halma Company Profile

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

