Evoke (LON:EVOK) Announces Earnings Results

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%.

Evoke Stock Performance

LON:EVOK traded down GBX 0.79 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 50.16 ($0.65). The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,741. Evoke has a twelve month low of GBX 48.70 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,640 ($111.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Evoke alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on EVOK

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.