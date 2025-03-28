Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.36-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.280-10.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.360-4.400 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $206.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.87. Cintas has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cintas stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

