Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £216,042.12 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,444 ($44.59), for a total value of £216,042.12 ($279,702.38).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 129,325 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,451 ($44.68) per share, with a total value of £4,463,005.75 ($5,778,101.70).

On Monday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 138,810 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,231 ($41.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,484,951.10 ($5,806,513.59).

On Friday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 162 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.07) per share, with a total value of £4,513.32 ($5,843.24).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.7 %

CCH traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,524 ($45.62). 2,084,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,041. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,184.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,907.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,360 ($30.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,540 ($45.83).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.26) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,150 ($40.78).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

