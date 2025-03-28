TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q2 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.950 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.62. 905,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,961. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.58.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Earnings History for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.