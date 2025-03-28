TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q2 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.950 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.62. 905,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,961. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.58.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

