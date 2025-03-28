Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 32,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,626,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $181,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 30,487.1% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $12,248,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

