TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 52 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Cintas were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $206.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $162.16 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

