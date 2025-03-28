Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LandBridge (LB)

LandBridge (NYSE: LB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2025 – LandBridge had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – LandBridge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – LandBridge was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – LandBridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – LandBridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LandBridge Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of LB traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 347,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,637. LandBridge Co LLC has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LandBridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LandBridge by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

