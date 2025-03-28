Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LandBridge (LB)

LandBridge (NYSE: LB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/26/2025 – LandBridge had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – LandBridge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – LandBridge was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – LandBridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2025 – LandBridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
LandBridge Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of LB traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 347,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,637. LandBridge Co LLC has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32.
LandBridge Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LandBridge
LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.
