Top Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 25th

DatChat, Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to shares of companies that focus on blockchain technology either as their primary business or as a significant part of their operations. These companies may be involved in areas such as cryptocurrency mining, development of blockchain software, or the integration of distributed ledger technology to enhance transparency and security in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DatChat (DATS)

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Shares of DATS stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 126,882,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.52. DatChat has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DATS

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,694. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,147,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,306,057. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $15.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 4.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 11,156,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,227,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 4.69. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.09. 341,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,680. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Featured Articles