Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $211,000 in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 167.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

HCI Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HCI stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $149.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

