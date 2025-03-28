Top Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

OSI Systems, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that focus on developing, researching, and commercializing innovations based on manipulating materials at the nanoscale. Investors in these stocks often gain exposure to a range of industries—including healthcare, electronics, and energy—where nanotechnology can drive significant advances in performance and efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.67. 36,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.48 and its 200 day moving average is $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,678. The company has a market cap of $319.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.08. NVE has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 126,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,358. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 38,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,782. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.27. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Clene (CLNNW)

NASDAQ CLNNW remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

