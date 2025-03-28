VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:OMAH)

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OMAH opened at $19.91 on Friday. VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $20.87.
About VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF
