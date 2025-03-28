Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $82.51 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,796 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 169,481 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $82,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $169.07 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

