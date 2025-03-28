Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 458568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VERA shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $730,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,989.22. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.