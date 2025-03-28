Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 204500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Further Reading

