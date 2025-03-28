Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 204500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
