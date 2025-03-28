Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

