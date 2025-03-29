Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 15,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 35,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Aclara Resources Trading Down 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
About Aclara Resources
Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. It has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aclara Resources
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Aclara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.