Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 15,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 35,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Aclara Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

About Aclara Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. It has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.