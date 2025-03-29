Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Stock Price Up 23.8% – What’s Next?

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. 350,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 128,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Shineco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 245.08% and a negative return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Shineco

About Shineco

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shineco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SISI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Shineco as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

