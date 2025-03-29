Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACRV shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

