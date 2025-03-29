Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,186,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after acquiring an additional 198,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Thermon Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,324,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THR stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.98. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

