Agree Realty Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 157.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $78.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.