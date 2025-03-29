New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.