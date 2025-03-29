NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after buying an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,133,000. Amundi increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,160,000 after purchasing an additional 317,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 580,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,917,000 after purchasing an additional 143,286 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average of $182.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

