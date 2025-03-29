Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,761,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWR opened at $84.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

