Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,558 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.
Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,109.41% and a negative return on equity of 107.38%. The company had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
