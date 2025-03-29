BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22. 9,071,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,084,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $867.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,119 shares of company stock worth $629,502 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

