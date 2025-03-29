AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,470 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $131.68 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

