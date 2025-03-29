Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after acquiring an additional 950,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after purchasing an additional 643,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,902,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,899,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,370,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

