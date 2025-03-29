Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 139,202 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $145,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,583,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 409.7% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

