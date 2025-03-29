Allstate Corp Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 101,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

WFC stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

