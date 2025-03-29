Allstate Corp Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,394,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 207,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,682,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $105,980,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

