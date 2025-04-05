Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,076 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 616.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $2,227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 144,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

FSM stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

