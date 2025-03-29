Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 249,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $16,768,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. The trade was a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

