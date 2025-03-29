TFI International Inc. (TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 15th

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

TFI International stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International has a 52-week low of $76.86 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TFI International from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their target price on TFI International from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

